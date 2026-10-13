THE X-FILES Reimagining to Debut on Hulu

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Hulu has announced that Ryan Coogler's 'The X-Files' project has been picked up to series. From Onyx Collective and produced by 20th Television in association with Proximity Media, the series will star Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel. A reimagining of the classic, the series follows two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.

'I've loved 'The X-Files' for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me,' said Coogler. 'What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world. Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. I couldn't have asked for better collaborators than my crew, colleagues at Proximity Media and our partners at Onyx Collective and 20th Television. I'm grateful for the trust and support they've given us as we take on this new chapter.'

'We're looking forward to continuing this journey as executive producers and especially excited to work closely with Jennifer Yale, Simone Harris, and the entire cast and crew as we bring this new chapter of 'The X-Files' to life. It was also incredibly special to have our fellow Proximity co-founder Ludwig Göransson contribute the score for the pilot, making this a true collaboration across the Proximity family,' said Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, founders of Proximity Media.

Ryan Coogler (Proximity Media) wrote, directed and executive produced the pilot and will serve as executive producer along with showrunner and executive producer Jennifer Yale. Executive producers also include Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian (Proximity Media) and Chris Carter. Co-executive producers are Simone Harris (Proximity Media), Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel.

Atlanta native Danielle Deadwyler is a multidisciplinary actor, performance artist and filmmaker whose work has garnered critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including multiple festival honors, as well as Gotham, Critics Choice, NAACP, SAG Actor and BAFTA Award nominations.

Upcoming, she stars in Season 2 of HBO's hit comedy series 'Rooster.' On the film side, she can next be seen starring In Focus Features' 'The Bell Jar,' A24's 'The Chaperones' and 'The Saviours.' Her additional film credits include acclaimed performances in 'Till' for MGM/Orion Pictures and the Netflix feature adaptation of August Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson,' as well as Netflix's 'Carry-On,' 'I Saw The TV Glow,' '40 Acres' and 'The Woman in the Yard,' for which she also served as executive producer.

Also on the producing side, Deadwyler will star in and executive produce the Fifth Season film 'Otis & Zelma' opposite John Boyega and is set to star in and produce the feature film adaptation of Ann Petry's 'The Street.' Her additional television credits include 'The Bear,' 'Euphoria,' 'The Harder They Fall,' 'Station Eleven,' 'From Scratch,' 'Watchmen' and 'Atlanta.' Deadwyler is represented by Paradigm, Play Management, Ziffren Brittenham and Viewpoint.

Emmy-nominated actor Himesh Patel has established himself as one of the U.K.'s most versatile performers, with acclaimed work spanning theater, television and film.

In 2019, Patel was named one of Screen International's Stars of Tomorrow, and in 2022, he received a Lead Actor Emmy nomination for his role in the HBO limited series 'Station Eleven.' Himesh reunited with Christopher Nolan for 'The Odyssey' for Universal Pictures. He joined an all-star ensemble, including Matt Damon, Mia Goth, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, James Remar, Bill Irwin, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. 'The Odyssey' hit box office records and has become Nolan's best-reviewed movie to date, with Patel's performance as Eurylochus, Odysseus' second in command, earning widespread critical acclaim for his standout performance.

Patel also reprised his role as Dr. Watson in the third and final instalment of the 'Enola Holmes' franchise for Netflix, directed by Philip Barantini and starring opposite Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge. Patel was recently announced to star in the Rich Peppiatt's film 'Bad Bridgets,' which has started filming in Belfast. The film is an Irish period thriller set in Northern Ireland, and he plays opposite a starry ensemble that includes Colin Farrell, Steve Coogan, Charlie Heaton and Alison Oliver.

Further expanding his television work, Patel has recently wrapped filming the pilot of Ryan Coogler's highly anticipated 'The X Files' project for Hulu. He co-leads the show opposite Danielle Deadwyler in the new reimagining of the iconic franchise originally created by Chris Carter. He recently starred in 'Bait' (Amazon Prime), a comedy-thriller series from Riz Ahmed. The show follows Shah Latif (Ahmed), a struggling British Pakistani actor whose life spirals after a career-defining 'James Bond' audition, with appearances from Guz Khan, and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Expanding further into voice work, Patel leads the animated feature 'High in the Clouds,' based on Paul McCartney's children book, as Wirral, a teenage squirrel who sets out to free music in a town where it has been outlawed. The voice cast also includes Idris Elba, Hannah Waddingham, Clémence Poésy and Pom Klementieff.

His most recent projects include the limited HBO series 'The Franchise,' created by Jon Brown and executive produced by Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes, who directed the pilot episode, and feature films 'The Assessment' (directed by Fleur Fortune), 'Greedy People' (directed by Potsy Ponciroli) and 'Good Grief' (written, directed and starring Dan Levy.) Additional film credits include Adam McKay's political satire-black comedy 'Don't Look Up,' Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet,' Tom Harper's 'The Aeronauts' and his breakout lead role in the Working Title film 'Yesterday,' directed by Danny Boyle. His television credits include 'Station Eleven,' directed by Hiro Murai, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; an episode of 'Black Mirror' by Charlie Brooker; 'Ten Percent'; 'Avenue 5'; and 'The Luminaries.' His theater credits include the award-winning play 'People, Places and Things' (New York transfer), directed by Jeremy Herrin and starring Denise Gough, and 'Don Juan in Soho,' directed by Patrick Marber and starring David Tennant and Adrian Scarborough. Patel has also served as associate producer on Sarmad Masud's feature debut 'My Pure Land,' having previously starred as Pavan in Masud's short film 'Two Dosas,' winner of Best Short Comedy at the London Short Film Festival 2015. He made his acting debut in 2007 as Tamwar Masood in the hit BBC soap opera 'Eastenders,' a role he played until 2016.

About Proximity Media

Proximity Media is a multi-platform media company founded by Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian with a mission to create event-driven films, television, soundtracks and podcasts that bring audiences together through stories involving communities and subject-matters often-overlooked.

The company is behind the award-winning feature SINNERS, starring Michael B. Jordan, which has grossed more than $365 million worldwide.

Proximity Media's film and television credits include JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY, CREED III, Marvel Studios' Ironheart and Eyes of Wakanda, HOMEROOM, STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED and ANTHEM, as well as National Geographic's Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time, which reached #1 on Hulu and became the network's most-watched U.S. streaming series. Through Proximity Music, co-founded with Ludwig Göransson, the company has produced soundtracks and scores for SINNERS, JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY, BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER and CREED III.

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