THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart Presents New Episode

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jon Stewart hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Jacob Coxon joining to discuss the dangers of artificial intelligence. Stewart will continue to host alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, with Michael Kosta hosting for the rest of the week.

As the threats posed by AI models continue to grow, AI oligarchs struggle to explain the upsides of their technology. Jon Stewart breaks down the latest tech headlines, including Trump's refusal to regulate AI and CEOs' awkward attempts to make human annihilation seem less scary (at least Grok can make funny videos!). Plus, Jon chats with Meta's totally cute and totally not-sinister Muse AI agent, who makes him feel WAY better about the situation.

Jacob Coxon, a former Anthropic and OpenAI researcher who spoke out about the dangers of artificial intelligence, opens up to Jon Stewart about the grim reality of the tech industry — from malicious hacks to potential biological attacks. The two discuss the future, AI-led utopia that tech companies are trying to sell us, the megalomania and riskiness that underlie the industry, and the terrifying capabilities Coxon witnessed while training AI models at Anthropic and OpenAI.

This week's host Michael Kosta sits down with Daily Show writer Nicole Conlan to recap the latest news and preview the week to come. They discuss the bubonic plague making a comeback in Russia, Vivek Ramaswamy nearly dropping a child after struggling to pick him up at a campaign rally, former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem filing for divorce, and Mayor Mamdani joining forces (and hands) with his former rival Curtis Sliwa to spread flu shot awareness in NYC. Plus, Kosta and Nicole look ahead to this week's guests: Aaron Sorkin, Sebastian Stan, and Kyle MacLachlan.

The Precap | Michael Kosta on Russia Dropping a New Plague, and Vivek Ramaswamy Almost Dropping a Kid

Audio

Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's The Daily Show

Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's



Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 41 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me