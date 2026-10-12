Kelly Clarkson Recounts Her Own 'Pretty Woman' Store Moment

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Kelly Clarkson discussed an alleged encounter at a Brooklyn novelty shop during an appearance covered by TODAY, describing treatment she said mirrored a well-known scene from Pretty Woman. Clarkson said she visited Art of Play and was met with rudeness from a sales associate after asking about an item priced at $15,000.

The TODAY appearance focused on Clarkson recounting her version of events and her reaction to how she was treated at the store.

The discussion centered on the specifics of the shopping trip, including the price point of the item in question and Clarkson's characterization of the associate's demeanor toward her. The appearance did not touch on other projects or upcoming work.

Clarkson's comparison to the 1990 film's shopping scene framed much of the conversation, as she described feeling singled out despite her ability to afford the item she inquired about.

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