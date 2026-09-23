Photos: Pluto TV Launches Redesigned Platform With Expanded Content Library

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Pluto TV is launching a completely rebuilt product experience, the result of moving the platform onto the same technology stack as Paramount+ and marking the company's largest technology investment since its founding 12 years ago. The redesign brings live and on-demand programming together through a more intuitive interface and richer personalization. The launch arrives as free streaming television becomes the fastest-growing segment of the streaming market, with viewers 18-34 now Pluto TV's fastest-growing audience.

The platform advancements are paired with an expanded content strategy, including a 63 percent year-over-year increase in third-party licensed content from studios like NBCUniversal, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, MGM and Lionsgate. This expansion brings era-defining series like: The X-Files, Arrow, Hart of Dixie and Burn Notice, along with blockbuster film franchises including: John Wick, Rocky, Creed and Jump Street and beloved titles like: A Star Is Born, The Notebook, and Pitch Perfect to the platform. Supporting the launch, a new brand campaign invites consumers everywhere to 'Escape to Pluto TV,' anchored by a custom film starring David Duchovny, featuring familiar Paramount+ faces including Landman's James Jordan and Paulina Chavez as well as Nickelodeon's Kel Mitchell.

'Free streaming is only getting more popular, but people are overwhelmed by choice. Our answer is proven hits, a library of tried and tested fan favorite titles that people return to over and over again, plus a product built to match it, and a brand people know they can turn to. That's what the new Pluto TV delivers, and it's why we see this as one of the biggest opportunities in our portfolio.' - Cindy Holland, Chairman of DTC, Paramount Skydance.

'With the newly reimagined Pluto TV experience, we are entering into the next era of free streaming. By bringing live and on-demand entertainment in one intuitive experience and building on a stronger technology foundation, we're giving our viewers the best of both worlds: the ease of turning on the TV and the personalization and control they expect from streaming, all for free. This is just the first step that will unlock even more value for audiences and advertisers as we innovate faster and build a more connected streaming ecosystem.' - Dane Glasgow, Chief Product Officer, Paramount Skydance.

Product Enhancements

The new Pluto TV experience brings live and on-demand entertainment together through a more intuitive interface, richer discovery and personalization, and more flexible ways to watch, all while remaining free. A redesigned Home screen and dedicated Movies and Shows hubs feature premium artwork, richer content details and personalized and curated carousels. An updated Channel Guide lets viewers favorite channels and explore upcoming programming, while Live-to-VOD functionality enables immediate on-demand playback of available titles directly from the guide. A unified live and on-demand player expands in-player browsing across devices, complemented by one-click restart, watchlist controls and unified search.

Looking forward, Paramount will continue to work on user experience enhancements to make it easier to find and watch content fans love, including an in-player channel changer, enhanced personalization on app load and new content discovery features such as Top 10 Carousels and Content Collections. This marks an important step in Paramount's convergence strategy: sharing technology, data and capabilities across Pluto TV and Paramount+ while preserving what makes each service distinct. This foundation supports more consistent experiences and better discovery for viewers, stronger first-party signals for advertisers and faster innovation across both services.

The Expanded Content Offering

Pluto TV's expanded content slate including proven hits like The X-Files, Arrow, The 100, Hart of Dixie, and Battlestar Galactica has contributed to strong growth in video-on-demand viewing over the past year. Monthly VOD viewership has grown 70 percent in 2026 with the new slate accounting for roughly a quarter of that growth. The lift has been especially pronounced among viewers aged 18-34, where their VOD viewing hours nearly doubled (+91%) over the same period, underscoring the platform's growing appeal with a new generation of viewers. This growth sits on top of a deepening Paramount library, with titles like Jane the Virgin, Ridiculousness, Being Mary Jane and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend among the latest additions. The platform has also introduced new formats including 'Double Feature Fridays,' a weekly movie event launched in partnership with Entertainment Tonight.

The Brand Campaign

In the campaign's new custom film, people everywhere leave the overwhelming challenges of earth behind and escape to the joy and comfort of their favorite shows and movies with Pluto TV. Whether on a train, at a bar or at home, viewers experiencing the effortless entertainment of Pluto TV are swept up in giant beams of golden light. The campaign's print suite carries that same spirit and includes specialty key art designed as an old-school 80's movie poster by artist Gregory Ruth, a companion piece to the brand film. The new 'Escape To Pluto TV' film will be featured across digital and broadcast, including during the MTV Video Music Awards airing on both MTV and CBS on Sunday, Sept 27th.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a global free streaming television service and part of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY). Founded in 2014, Pluto TV pioneered free streaming television and is now updated with integrated technology built to superserve the modern entertainment consumer. As part of Paramount, Pluto TV has franchise access unmatched in free streaming television, including current series from the CBS portfolio, iconic Nickelodeon programming and Paramount theatrical films making their free streaming premiere exclusively on Pluto TV. Pluto TV is a curated destination that delivers a premium, personalized experience for audiences and advertisers around the world. Available across connected TV, mobile, and web, Pluto TV reaches viewers globally across more than 35 markets. For more information, visit www.pluto.tv.

















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