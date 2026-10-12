Designer Bach Mai Discusses Dressing J.Lo, Megan Thee Stallion on TODAY
The designer reflects on immigrant roots and his father's death shaping his work.
Fashion designer Bach Mai sat down with TODAY correspondent Vicky Nguyen to discuss his rise from designing clothes in his childhood bedroom as a teenager to dressing some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Liu and Megan Thee Stallion, for major industry events.
In the conversation, Mai addressed how his identity as a first-generation American immigrant shaped his path into the fashion industry and influenced the way he built his career from the ground up. He also spoke about the unexpected death of his father and the impact that loss had on his approach to design.
Mai used the appearance to offer lessons for other aspiring artists, drawing on his own experience of starting without industry connections and working his way toward dressing A-list clients for some of the biggest events in Hollywood.
The interview covered the arc of Mai's story from an amateur designer working alone to a name associated with red carpet looks for major celebrities, with Nguyen guiding the discussion through the personal and professional turning points that defined his career.
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