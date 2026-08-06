CARRY THE DARKNESS to Premiere on BloodStream

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The Horror Collective and BloodStream are bringing Douglas Forrester's acclaimed supernatural thriller Carry the Darkness to horror fans this summer, with an exclusive streaming premiere on BloodStream beginning Friday, August 14, followed by a multi-platform rollout from The Horror Collective.

Set in 1993, Carry the Darkness follows Travis Baldwin, a misunderstood teenage metalhead living in the shadow of the Satanic Panic. When a mysterious entity begins wreaking havoc in his small town, Travis becomes the prime suspect. Hunted by suspicion while the true evil remains hidden, he must protect himself and his friends before paranoia and darkness consume them all.

Blending supernatural horror, coming-of-age drama, and small-town mystery, Carry the Darkness captures the paranoia of the Satanic Panic through the lens of a generation raised on heavy metal, The X-Files, and Twin Peaks. Atmospheric, emotionally resonant, and steeped in '90s nostalgia, the film explores the high cost of moral panic-and the monsters it creates.

The film features a breakout lead performance from Joel Meyers and co-stars Jaden Gant, Helen Laser, Hollis Fox, Autumn Breaud, and David Boldt, with a score composed by Travis Bacon.

Critics praised the feature as 'effectively spooky and a pointed examination of what it's like to be an adolescent outsider in a time of societal turmoil' (Daily Grindhouse), while Horror Movies Uncut hailed it for 'its refusal to sensationalize. [...] It's more interested in what's beneath the panic than in the theatrics of the panic itself.'

'Through its haunting visuals and acid-tongued nostalgia, Carry the Darkness reinvents the small-town horror genre-giving voice to the alienated while delivering pulse-pounding dread,' said Shaked Berenson of The Horror Collective.

'The film draws as much from the defining film and television of the early 1990s as it does from the era's unsettling non-fiction,' said Forrester. 'At its core, Carry the Darkness explores the terrifying yet familiar collision of teenage isolation and societal panic. My goal was to create an ominous thriller with a big beating heart at its core.'

Following its exclusive BloodStream debut, Carry the Darkness will receive a full release through The Horror Collective on home video, on-demand and digital platform everywhere including Tubi and Xumo.

Release Schedule

BloodStream Exclusive Streaming: Friday, August 14, 2026

Rent/Purchase on Digital via Amazon, Apple TV, Direct TV, Google Play, Vimeo: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Blu-ray (with audio commentary and deleted scenes): Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Streamable everywhere on: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

About BloodStream

BloodStream is a genre-focused streaming platform powered by Studio Dome, specializing in horror, cult cinema, thrillers, underground filmmaking, and boundary-pushing independent genre work. The platform features more than 2,000 films and series, ranging from cult classics and festival discoveries to exclusive premieres from emerging and established filmmakers worldwide.

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