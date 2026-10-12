Jennifer Hudson Asks Maleah Joi Moon to Sing on Her Show

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Maleah Joi Moon was put on the spot during a visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW when host Jennifer Hudson asked her to sing. The moment came during a sit-down appearance on the talk show, where Moon had already been discussing her work on screen.

Moon previously appeared on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW alongside Cornell Young, where the two discussed their on-screen chemistry and what life is like for their characters at Hillman. That conversation gave the pair room to walk through how their working relationship developed on set, with much of the discussion centered on the Hillman setting itself.

In this appearance, Hudson's request for Moon to sing shifted the segment from conversation to performance, giving the studio audience a direct look at Moon stepping into a musical moment on the spot.

The appearance follows Moon's earlier studio conversation with Hudson and Young, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story about their on-screen dynamic and the Hillman setting.

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