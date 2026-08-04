THE X-FILES Director's Cut Trailer Sends Mulder and Scully Back Into the Dark

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Hulu shared a new trailer for THE X-FILES: I Want to Believe - Vrach Frankenshteyn, an all-new director's cut of the film reimagined from creator and director Chris Carter's original vision. The trailer brings back David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as Fox Mulder and Dr. Dana Scully, the former FBI partners drawn back into investigative work years after walking away from the agency.

According to the source description, the story kicks off when a federal agent vanishes without a trace, pulling Mulder and Scully out of the shadows to look into a case involving a group of mysteriously abducted women. Their only lead is a disgraced, defrocked priest who claims to experience horrific psychic visions connected to the crimes, forcing the pair to confront unresolved history from their past while tracking the truth through what the trailer describes as a chilling winter landscape.

The trailer frames the film as darker and stranger than a typical television case, teasing a human monstrosity at the center of the investigation that pushes the story beyond familiar X-Files territory. Duchovny and Anderson's return as Mulder and Scully anchors the new cut, with the promotional material emphasizing the director's reworking of the material rather than new casting or story elements beyond what is depicted in the footage.

THE X-FILES: I Want to Believe - Vrach Frankenshteyn is set to begin streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on August 14, giving audiences access to this director's cut version of the film alongside the platform's existing library of series and film content.

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