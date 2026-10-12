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Video: BEING HEUMANN Trailer Previews Judy Heumann Film

The drama centers on the 1977 occupation of a San Francisco federal building.

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Apple TV shared a new trailer for BEING HEUMANN, the drama chronicling disability rights activist Judy Heumann and the 1977 occupation of a federal building in San Francisco. The footage follows a young disabled woman, played by Ruth Madeley, who leads a coalition that seizes government offices and refuses to leave until a bureaucrat, played by Mark Ruffalo, takes action, in what becomes the longest occupation of a federal building in American history.

The film is directed by Siân Heder, whose prior credit CODA won the Academy Award for Best Picture. BEING HEUMANN marks Heder's second collaboration with Apple Original Films. The cast includes Madeline Delp, Dylan O'Brien, Rob Delaney, Daniel Durant and an ensemble described as the largest assortment of disabled actors ever to appear in a single production, based on true events surrounding Heumann's activism.

BEING HEUMANN opens in select theaters November 6 and begins streaming globally on Apple TV November 13. The trailer follows the film's opening-night premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and its Gala presentation at the BFI London Film Festival.

The trailer arrives after Apple Original Films previously released a teaser for the project. More details on the film's festival run and release plans were covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story on the trailer's release.

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