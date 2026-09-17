THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Explores Price Manipulation

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A new episode of THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH Jon Stewart is available across all major podcast platforms, with episodes rolling out each Wednesday. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.

The episode, titled 'Reinventing the Rip-Off with Lindsay Owens,' is available as an audio episode.

As the Fed battles inflation and Americans bear the costs, Jon is joined by Lindsay Owens, President and CEO of the Groundwork Collaborative and author of the new book 'Gouged: The End of a Fair Price—and What That Means for Your Wallet.' Together, they uncover how corporations collude to manipulate prices—and expose the new tools and technologies companies are using to track us, target us, and charge us more at checkout. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about whether there's any point in even asking Trump questions, the Supreme Court, and when to decorate for Halloween!

The podcast and additional content will be available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 41 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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