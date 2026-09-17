THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Explores Price Manipulation
Stewart and Owens examine corporate price collusion and the technologies companies deploy to target consumers at checkout.
A new episode of THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH Jon Stewart is available across all major podcast platforms, with episodes rolling out each Wednesday. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.
The episode, titled 'Reinventing the Rip-Off with Lindsay Owens,' is available as an audio episode.
As the Fed battles inflation and Americans bear the costs, Jon is joined by Lindsay Owens, President and CEO of the Groundwork Collaborative and author of the new book 'Gouged: The End of a Fair Price—and What That Means for Your Wallet.' Together, they uncover how corporations collude to manipulate prices—and expose the new tools and technologies companies are using to track us, target us, and charge us more at checkout. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about whether there's any point in even asking Trump questions, the Supreme Court, and when to decorate for Halloween!
The podcast and additional content will be available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.
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