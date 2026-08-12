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THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Adds Krystal Ball, Saagar Enjeti

Breaking Points co-hosts join Stewart to discuss populism and the establishment's decline.

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THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Adds Krystal Ball, Saagar Enjeti

A new episode of THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH Jon Stewart features Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, co-hosts of Breaking Points, joining host Jon Stewart to discuss populist movements reshaping American politics. The episode is available across major podcast platforms, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Wednesdays. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.

As populist energy continues to reshape both parties, Jon is joined by Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, co-hosts of 'Breaking Points.' Together, they explore how both the left and right have grown disillusioned with the establishment, discuss what new media gets right that legacy outlets miss, and consider what it would take for real economic populism to break through. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about Trump's great escape, the weave, and fries or onion rings.

The episode, titled 'Making & Breaking Points with Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti,' is available as an audio episode via Apple Podcasts.

The podcast and additional content are available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.

In the conversation, Ball and Enjeti join Stewart to examine disillusionment with establishment politics on both the left and right, what new media outlets are getting right that legacy outlets are missing, and the prospects for economic populism. Stewart also answers listener questions on unrelated topics submitted to the show.

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