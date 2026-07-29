THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Tackles AI With Cory Doctorow

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A new episode of THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART features a conversation with author Cory Doctorow about the gap between the promises and the reality of artificial intelligence. The episode, produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions, is available across major podcast platforms, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

AI and the Enstification Era with Cory Doctorow

With billions pouring into AI based on its promises, Jon is joined by Cory Doctorow, author of 'The Reverse Centaur's Guide to LIFE AFTER AI,' to separate the hype from reality. Together, they examine how the AI industry relies on inflated expectations, question what AI can genuinely do and whether that even matters when selling a product, and explore how the technology is supercharging problems already embedded in our society, including surveillance, labor exploitation, and corporate consolidation. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about 107 days until the midterms, the Fox Administration, Punch vs. Jimothy.

The podcast and additional content will be available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.

In the episode, Stewart and Doctorow, author of The Reverse Centaur's Guide to LIFE AFTER AI, discuss how the AI industry sustains inflated expectations and how the technology intersects with existing issues of surveillance, labor exploitation and corporate consolidation. The podcast and related content are also available across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.

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