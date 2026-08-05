THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART: Fetterman Talks Democratic Divide

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A new episode of THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH Jon Stewart features Senator John Fetterman discussing his standing within the Democratic Party. Jon Stewart and Fetterman examine the senator's frustrations with the party's left flank, the areas where he remains aligned with Democrats, and his continued support for Israel. The episode, produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions, is available on all major podcast platforms.

Fans can watch or listen to the episode across all major podcast platforms, with episodes rolling out each Wednesday. The episode is titled 'Sen. John Fetterman on the Democratic Divide' and can be heard via the audio episode link.

The podcast and additional content will be available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Stewart also uses the episode to field listener questions touching on Donald Trump, James Carville, and Tucker Carlson's political leanings. New episodes of THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH Jon Stewart roll out weekly on Wednesdays across podcast platforms and the show's social media accounts.

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