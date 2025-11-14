THE VALLEY: PERSIAN STYLE Sets January Premiere on Bravo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bravo has set the premiere date for the new series “The Valley: Persian Style," which will debut on the channel Thursday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

A spinoff of “The Valley,” the series follows a tight-knit group of Persian friends who have traded Beverly Hills for suburban life in the Valley. As they juggle marriages, parenthood and thriving careers, cracks in their relationships, both between lovers and friends, begin to emerge. Rooted in their culture that values family, friendships and loyalty above everything else, emotions often take over as these fiery personalities navigate their highs, lows and everything in between.

The cast includes Reza Farahan & Adam Neely, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Mercedeh Javid & Tommy Feight, Tanin Nikpey & Greg Haroutunian, Sky Asakari & Bamshad Akbar, Natasha & Amir Boroumand, and Reza Jackson. Check out a sneak peek of the series below.

More About The Valley: Persian Style

The group is at a crossroads as they attempt to navigate their relationships at home and their bonds with each other. Each facing their own set of challenges, they soon realize that a quieter life in the suburbs is not without its fair share of drama. When a trip to the desert goes south, they must reassess their friendships, acknowledge their own shortcomings and somehow find their way back to each other.

Reza Farahan and Adam Neely are 14 years into their relationship and happily embracing a calmer life, child-free and away from the bustling city. Reza is finally in a solid place with longtime friends Golnesa and Mercedeh after years of ups and downs, despite old wounds that still linger.

After their fairytale wedding, life moved fast for Mercedeh Javid and Tommy Feight. Thrust into parenthood and now navigating partnership under a busy roof, they struggle to salvage their marriage as the pressures of family, career and loyalty threaten to tear them apart.

Golnesa Gharachedaghi has swapped nights in the club for playdates at the park, but her fiery spirit remains bright as ever. After her short-lived marriage with a close friend and business partner cost her in more ways than one, she’s focused on picking up the pieces.

Sky Asakari and Bamshad Akbar are at odds – both physically and emotionally – in this chapter of their lives. Her sense of discipline and his playful energy bring balance to their home, but they find that unresolved grudges block them from moving forward personally and with certain friends.

Dynamic and ambitious couple Tanin Nipkey and Greg Haroutunian appear to have it all – love, success and a thriving social life – but they find themselves at a crossroads. Their marriage has been tested in more ways than one and they must find a way to rekindle their connection.

Natasha and Amir Boroumand bring a grounded energy to their chaotic, tight-knit group. Though they try to prioritize their marriage, Natasha and Amir find that balancing a full life while raising young children is not always easy.

The group’s resident charmer, Reza Jackson is looking to build his ties in the Persian community. Though he considers settling down, he is not yet ready to let go of his partying, playboy ways.

“The Valley: Persian Style” is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment. Alex Baskin, Jenn Levy, Brian McCarthy, Jeff Festa, Joe Kingsley, Ian Gelfand and Lauren Simms executive produce.

Photo credit: Shayan Asgharnia/Bravo