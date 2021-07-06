THE VALET Starring Eugenio Derbez Set for Worldwide Release on Hulu and Disney Plus

The English-language remake of the French hit The Valet is directed by Richard Wong and stars Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving in her first lead role in a romantic comedy.

Max Greenfield, Betsy Brandt, Marisol Nichols, Noemi Gonzalez, Carmen Salinas, Ravi Patel, Tiana Okoye, Diany Rodriguez, Armando Hernández, Carlos Santos, Amaury Nolasco, John Pirucello and Alex Fernandez round out the cast.

Additionally, in a previously unannounced supporting role, Reggaeton superstar Lunay is set to make his film acting debut.

In the film, Weaving plays Olivia, a movie star who enlists Antonio (Derbez) - a parking valet - to pose as her lover to cover for a relationship with a married man (Greenfield). As a valet, the hard-working Antonio usually flies under the radar but his ruse with Olivia thrusts him into the spotlight and brings him to see himself more clearly than ever before.

"What struck me most about THE VALET is how closely my family resembled Antonio's family and telling their story was like telling mine. It's message of unity, seeing each other and human connection, is something the world could use right now and no one does that better than Hulu and Disney+," said Wong.

The Valet is written by Rob Greenberg & Bob Fisher, the team that penned Derbez's hit film Overboard, which took in $95 million worldwide. Derbez and his producing partner Ben Odell produce through their 3Pas Studios banner.

"The Valet is a multi-generational, multi-cultural comedy in which people from two different worlds discover the humanity in each other. At 3pas studios we tell stories that try to unite us all and we love partnering with Hulu+ and Disney+ to bring this to the largest global audience possible," said Derbez and Odell in a joint statement.

"The Valet" joins Hulu's growing slate of Original Films including "Palm Springs," "Run," "Happiest Season," "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," "Plan B", "False Positive," "Vacation Friends," and more, along with a growing slate of general entertainment content on Disney+ in international markets.