THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Renewed for Season Three on Netflix

Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed show premiered on July 31, 2020.

Netflix has renewed The Umbrella Academy for a third season.

The cast set to reprise their roles include Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Executive Producers for Season 3 alongside Blackman include Jeff F. King (EP/D), Mike Richardson (EP), Keith Goldberg (EP), Jesse McKeown (EP), Gerard Way (Co-EP), and Gabriel Bá (Co-EP).

The season three order includes 10 one-hour episodes and will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

Production will begin in February in Toronto, Canada.

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group's disruption of THE TIMELINE (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

