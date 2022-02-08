THE SPINE OF NIGHT to Premiere Exclusively on Shudder

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that The Spine of Night will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The Spine of Night stars an all-star cast of Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Lucy Lawless ("Xena: Warrior Princess"), Patton Oswalt (Young Adult), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and Joe Manganiello ("True Blood"). The film was co-written and co-directed by Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King.

In The Spine of Night, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs.

Watch the trailer for the film here: