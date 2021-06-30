THE SIMPSONS Announce New Short THE GOOD, THE BART, AND THE LOKI!

Today, Disney+ announced "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki," a new Marvel-themed short from "The Simpsons" premiering Wednesday, July 7. In the new short coming exclusively to Disney+, Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: THE SIMPSONS and Springfield's mightiest heroes.

The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.

Tom Hiddleston returns as THE VOICE of Loki in the new animated short. The God of Mischief will be seen alongside many fan-favorite characters from "The Simpsons."

"The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" is the second in a series of Disney+ shorts from "The Simpsons" that highlight the service's marquee brands and titles. The previously released Star Wars-themed short "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap'" is now streaming on Disney+.

New episodes of Marvel Studios' original series "Loki" stream Wednesdays on Disney+.