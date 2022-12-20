THE RULES OF THE GAME 4K Restoration Sets New York Opening Date
The film opens in New York on December 23.
Considered one of the greatest films ever made, The Rules of the Game (La règle du jeu), by Jean Renoir, is a scathing critique of corrupt French society cloaked in a comedy of manners in which a weekend at a marquis' country château lays bare some ugly truths about a group of haut bourgeois acquaintances.
The film has had a tumultuous history: it was subjected to cuts after the violent response of the premiere audience in 1939, and the original negative was destroyed during World War II; it wasn't reconstructed until 1959. That version, which has stunned viewers for decades, is presented here in a gorgeous new 4K restoration.
Founded in 1956, Janus Films was the first theatrical distribution company dedicated to bringing international art-house films to U.S. audiences.
Janus handles rights in all media to an extensive library that includes classics from Michelangelo Antonioni, Věra Chytilová, Sergei Eisenstein, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, Abbas Kiarostami, Akira Kurosawa, Ousmane Sembène, Andrei Tarkovsky, François Truffaut, Agnès Varda, and Yasujiro Ozu as well as major works by contemporary filmmakers like Jim Jarmusch, David Lynch, Joel and Ethan Coen, and John Waters.
Recent releases include new restorations of David Lynch's INLAND EMPIRE and LOST HIGHWAY, Krzysztof Kieślowski's Three Colors Trilogy (BLUE, WHITE and RED), Melvin Van Peebles's THE STORY OF A THREE-DAY PASS, Kirsten Johnson's beloved documentary CAMERAPERSON, and Paolo Sorrentino's THE GREAT BEAUTY, which won the 2014 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
Janus Films partnered with Sideshow in 2021 on the release of DRIVE MY CAR, which won the Academy Award® for Best International Feature Film and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Upcoming releases include new restorations of Jean Eustache's THE MOTHER AND THE WHORE and Cauleen Smith's DRYLONGSO and three Cannes prize winners: Jerzy Skolimowski's EO (Jury Prize), Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne's TORI AND LOKITA (75th Anniversary Prize), and THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS (Jury Prize).
From This Author - Michael Major
December 20, 2022
Recorded in front of a massive sold-out crowd in Busan, South Korea, in October, cinema audiences will watch the group’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook perform career-spanning hit songs, including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “IDOL,” plus the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from the group’s latest album Proof.
SEX EDUCATION Producer to Develop FIX MY BRAIN Play Into Series
December 20, 2022
Eleven, the producer of the hit series Sex Education, is developing Oliver Taylor and Dillon Mapletoft’s Fix My Brain stage show into a television series. The comedy duo's play was originally developed at their university and has played regionally in the U.K., where it has had sell-out runs in Cambridge and London.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift & More Vote on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time
December 20, 2022
The list is voted on by both classic and contemporary artists, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Finneas, The Edge and Adam Clayton of U2, Alice Cooper, Big Boi, Gene Simmons, H.E.R., Hanson, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Marcus King. Pre-order the new book now!
Peter Paterno to Be Honored By the GRAMMYs
December 20, 2022
The event will honor Peter T. Paterno, Partner at King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP, with the 2023 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award, presented each year to an attorney who has demonstrated a commitment to advancing and supporting the music community through service.
Wallie the Sensei Drops 'Here 2 Stay' Mixtape
December 20, 2022
Compton’s Wallie The Sensei caps off his year with the uplifting Here 2 Stay mixtape to celebrate his birthday gifting his fans with fourteen tracks. Here 2 Stay includes the inspiring “Life Is What You Make It,” the dream-chasing “Brand New Coupe,” the Yxng KA-assisted “Damage,” as well as recent hit singles “Homi” and “Ghetto Lullaby.”