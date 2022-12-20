THE RULES OF THE GAME 4K Restoration Sets New York Opening Date

Considered one of the greatest films ever made, The Rules of the Game (La règle du jeu), by Jean Renoir, is a scathing critique of corrupt French society cloaked in a comedy of manners in which a weekend at a marquis' country château lays bare some ugly truths about a group of haut bourgeois acquaintances.

The film has had a tumultuous history: it was subjected to cuts after the violent response of the premiere audience in 1939, and the original negative was destroyed during World War II; it wasn't reconstructed until 1959. That version, which has stunned viewers for decades, is presented here in a gorgeous new 4K restoration.

Founded in 1956, Janus Films was the first theatrical distribution company dedicated to bringing international art-house films to U.S. audiences.

Janus handles rights in all media to an extensive library that includes classics from Michelangelo Antonioni, Věra Chytilová, Sergei Eisenstein, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, Abbas Kiarostami, Akira Kurosawa, Ousmane Sembène, Andrei Tarkovsky, François Truffaut, Agnès Varda, and Yasujiro Ozu as well as major works by contemporary filmmakers like Jim Jarmusch, David Lynch, Joel and Ethan Coen, and John Waters.

Recent releases include new restorations of David Lynch's INLAND EMPIRE and LOST HIGHWAY, Krzysztof Kieślowski's Three Colors Trilogy (BLUE, WHITE and RED), Melvin Van Peebles's THE STORY OF A THREE-DAY PASS, Kirsten Johnson's beloved documentary CAMERAPERSON, and Paolo Sorrentino's THE GREAT BEAUTY, which won the 2014 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Janus Films partnered with Sideshow in 2021 on the release of DRIVE MY CAR, which won the Academy Award® for Best International Feature Film and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Upcoming releases include new restorations of Jean Eustache's THE MOTHER AND THE WHORE and Cauleen Smith's DRYLONGSO and three Cannes prize winners: Jerzy Skolimowski's EO (Jury Prize), Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne's TORI AND LOKITA (75th Anniversary Prize), and THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS (Jury Prize).