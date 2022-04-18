THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER Begins Production on Season Two

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is in production on a second season for Disney+. From Disney Television Animation, the series' season one finale begins streaming Wednesday, April 20 exclusively on Disney+. The series, a critically acclaimed revival of Disney's groundbreaking "The Proud Family," is executive-produced by its creator Bruce W. Smith, and Ralph Farquhar.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be "The Proud Family" without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series and returning for season two are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud; Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud; Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud; JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama; Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby; Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer; Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez; Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez; Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez; Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi; Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk as Myron. Recurring new voices that will also return for the second season include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins; Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins; EJ Johnson as Michael Collins; Asante Blackk as Kareem; Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Bresha Webb as CeCe; and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

The second season will feature a star-studded guest cast, including singer and producer Chance the Rapper; Gabrielle Union ("L.A's Finest"); singer and dancer Normani; Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton"); Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"); gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez; Jane Lynch ("Glee"); Holly Robinson Peete ("21 Jump Street"); Maury Povich ("Maury"); Storm Reid ("Euphoria"); Courtney B. Vance ("Genius"); and Liana Mendoza ("Hey, Mr. Postman!").

Extensions for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" include a cross-category product line of apparel, home, stationery, toys and Funko Pop! collectibles exclusively at Target; a storybook from Disney Press, "It All Started with an Orange Basketball;" and "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" digital soundtrack from Walt Disney Records set for release on June 3. Additionally, the complete library of the original series, "The Proud Family," is currently available on Disney+, digital and DVD.

In addition to Smith and Farquhar, Calvin Brown, Jr. ("Moesha") is co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota ("Big Hero 6 The Series") is producer, Eastwood Wong ("Carmen Sandiego") is art director, and directors are Latoya Raveneau ("Rise Up, Sing Out"), Rudi Bloss ("DC Super Hero Girls") and Tara Nicole Whitaker ("Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure").