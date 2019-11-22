THE PRICE IS RIGHT Celebrates The Holidays With Two Primetime Specials

THE PRICE IS RIGHT, network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, celebrates the holidays this season with two celebrity-themed primetime specials: THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT: A HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA WITH THE CAST OF SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Dec. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT: A HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA WITH SETH ROGEN, Monday, Dec. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Drew Carey will host.

On Sunday, series star David Boreanaz and additional cast members from CBS' SEAL TEAM kick off the two-night event when they welcome an audience full of active duty military and veterans to the special primetime show. Boreanaz and cast will play for the charity Headstrong Project, which provides mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families.

On Monday, actor and comedian Seth Rogen ("The Lion King," "Long Shot") will "come on down" to the iconic stage to play for Hilarity for Charity (HFC), the national Alzheimer's non-profit organization founded by him and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, and dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change and accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care, research and support.

Additional THE PRICE IS RIGHT primetime specials will be broadcast during 2020. Details will be announced at a later date.





