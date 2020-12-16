THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT & LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME Kick Off the New Year with Primetime Specials in Jan. 2021

A New "Let's Make a Deal Primetime" Special Airs Monday, Jan. 18 At 9:00 PM, with Special Guests Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, Stars of CBS' BOB ♥ABISHOLA, and Over $300,000 in Cash and Prizes

CBS' top-rated daytime game shows THE PRICE IS RIGHT, hosted by Drew Carey, and LET'S MAKE A DEAL, hosted by Wayne Brady, will kick off 2021 with new primetime specials throughout January. THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT will feature actor and comedian Adam Devine on Wednesday, Jan. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT); entertainer and philanthropist Chris "Ludacris" Bridges on Wednesday, Jan. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and have another special on Wednesday, Jan. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Details for the Jan. 27 special will be announced closer to air.

A new LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME will air Monday, Jan. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) with special guests Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, stars of the CBS Monday comedy series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA. During the special, over $300,000 will be available in cash and prizes, and host Wayne Brady will give away $21,000 to lucky Traders throughout the show to celebrate 2021.

Actor and comedian Adam Devine ("The Righteous Gemstones") will come on down to the iconic stage and play for the Children's Miracle Network, alongside contestants who are playing for amazing prizes including luxury cars and $100,000 in cash.

Entertainer and philanthropist Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will test his knowledge of prices for the Ludacris Foundation and help contestants play for fantastic prizes, such as NFL season tickets and sports cars. Plus, one lucky contestant will get the chance to play the fan favorite game Plinko.

As previously announced, celebrate the holidays with back-to-back themed primetime specials Tuesday, Dec. 22 on the CBS Television Network. First, get in the holiday spirit with THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) when families come on down to play for festive prizes, and then LET'S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) will be decked out with holiday decorations, and festively themed games and deals. Plus, Christopher Jackson, star of CBS' BULL, makes a special guest appearance.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT, network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT). Evelyn Warfel is the executive producer.