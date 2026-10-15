THE POWER OF TV: CREATING WITH CARE Will Bring Creators and Advocates Together
The panel will feature writer and showrunner Karin Slaughter and director Steph Green discussing collaboration with subject matter experts.
The Television Academy Foundation announced a partnership with NBCUniversal to present a free, open-to-the-public live event, The Power of TV: Creating With Care, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m. PDT, at the Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center on the Television Academy's North Hollywood campus. To register for tickets, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/power-of-tv/tickets.
The Power of TV: Creating With Care is sponsored by NBCUniversal and is also part of the Foundation's 2026 Media Educators Conference curriculum, held Oct. 21-23 in North Hollywood. The event brings together the creative team behind Peacock's upcoming limited series The Good Daughter with representatives from Brady: United Against Gun Violence and RAINN for a conversation about the collaborative process behind bringing the series to life. They'll explore how storytellers and subject matter experts partner to navigate complex and sensitive themes with authenticity, care and intention while honoring the resilience of women who have experienced trauma.
Based on the bestselling novel by Karin Slaughter, The Good Daughter, premiering Nov. 12 on Peacock, is a suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family and resilience. Sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte — now a lawyer like her father — is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters and the complex bond between sisters.
Panelists for the event include The Good Daughter writer, executive producer and showrunner Karin Slaughter and director/executive producer Steph Green; RAINN Vice President of Communications Jennifer Simmons Kaleba; and Brady: United Against Gun Violence Vice President of Communications Renee Davidson. The discussion will be moderated by Television Academy Foundation Executive Director Anne Vasquez.
'Stories told on television can broaden perspectives and bring audiences closer to understanding lives different from their own,' said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. 'This event will look at the thoughtful choices behind portraying challenging subject matter on screen that recognize the strength of women who have experienced trauma.'
The Power of TV is an ongoing public event series presented by the Foundation that examines television's ability to shape culture and create positive social change. As the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline, RAINN's mission is to stop sexual violence by supporting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable and creating safer communities. Brady: United Against Gun Violence is the nation's oldest gun organization working to free America from gun violence.
About the Television Academy Foundation
Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program, and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices the industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.
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