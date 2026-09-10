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THE GOOD DAUGHTER to Premiere on Sky and NOW

The psychological thriller will be available exclusively on Sky and NOW.

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THE GOOD DAUGHTER to Premiere on Sky and NOW

Sky released a teaser for THE GOOD DAUGHTER, a psychological thriller coming exclusively to Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland this November.

THE GOOD DAUGHTER previously premiered as a limited drama series starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy on Peacock, where it launched all episodes on November 12. The series is a suspenseful thriller centered on sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn, who have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte — now a lawyer like her father — is the first witness on the scene.

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