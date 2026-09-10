THE GOOD DAUGHTER to Premiere on Peacock Starring Rose Byrne

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THE GOOD DAUGHTER, a limited drama series starring Rose Byrne, will premiere all episodes on November 12 on Peacock.

The series is a suspenseful thriller centered on sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn, who have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte - now a lawyer like her father - is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.

Karin Slaughter, writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series, said: 'The Good Daughter is a story of love, family, and the unbreakable bond between two resilient, funny, difficult sisters. It's thrilling to watch Charlie and Sam brought to life by two extraordinarily talented women. Rose and Meghann perfectly captured the sister relationship - all the history, heartache and joy - wrapped inside this puzzle of a mystery.'

Series Details

Premiere Date: November 12, 2026 (Binge)

Writer (all episodes) / Executive Producer / Showrunner: Karin Slaughter (Pieces of Her, Will Trent)

Executive Producers: Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories (The Undoing, Pieces of Her, Wolf Like Me), and Rose Byrne

Director (all episodes) / Executive Producer: Steph Green (Watchmen, The Americans)

Series Regulars: Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall, Drew Cheek

Produced By: Made Up Stories in partnership with global film and TV studio Fifth Season

Studio: Fifth Season (who is also distributing internationally) and Made Up Stories

Format: Limited Drama Series (6 episodes)

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