THE GOOD DAUGHTER to Debut Official Trailer on Peacock
The psychological thriller also stars Brendan Gleeson and Olivia Williams in a story about sisters piecing together their fractured lives.
Peacock has released the official trailer and new images for THE GOOD DAUGHTER, the upcoming limited drama series starring Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, and more. All episodes will premiere November 12 on Peacock.
Karin Slaughter, the series' writer, executive producer and showrunner, shared a note about the project: 'The Good Daughter is a story of love, family, and the unbreakable bond between two resilient, funny, difficult sisters. It's thrilling to watch Charlie and Sam brought to life by two extraordinarily talented women. Rose and Meghann perfectly captured the sister relationship - all the history, heartache and joy - wrapped inside this puzzle of a mystery.'
About The Good Daughter
THE GOOD DAUGHTER is a suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family and resilience. Sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte - now a lawyer like her father - is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.
Series Details
Premiere Date: November 12, 2026 (Binge)
Writer (all episodes) / Executive Producer / Showrunner: Karin Slaughter (Pieces of Her, Will Trent)
Executive Producers: Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories (The Undoing, Pieces of Her, Wolf Like Me), and Rose Byrne
Director (all episodes) / Executive Producer: Steph Green (Watchmen, The Americans)
Series Regulars: Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall, Drew Cheek
Produced By: Made Up Stories in partnership with global film and TV studio Fifth Season
Studio: Fifth Season (who is also distributing internationally) and Made Up Stories
Format: Limited Drama Series (6 episodes)
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