THE GOOD DAUGHTER to Debut Official Trailer on Peacock

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Peacock has released the official trailer and new images for THE GOOD DAUGHTER, the upcoming limited drama series starring Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, and more. All episodes will premiere November 12 on Peacock.

Karin Slaughter, the series' writer, executive producer and showrunner, shared a note about the project: 'The Good Daughter is a story of love, family, and the unbreakable bond between two resilient, funny, difficult sisters. It's thrilling to watch Charlie and Sam brought to life by two extraordinarily talented women. Rose and Meghann perfectly captured the sister relationship - all the history, heartache and joy - wrapped inside this puzzle of a mystery.'

About The Good Daughter

THE GOOD DAUGHTER is a suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family and resilience. Sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte - now a lawyer like her father - is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.

Series Details

Premiere Date: November 12, 2026 (Binge)

Writer (all episodes) / Executive Producer / Showrunner: Karin Slaughter (Pieces of Her, Will Trent)

Executive Producers: Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories (The Undoing, Pieces of Her, Wolf Like Me), and Rose Byrne

Director (all episodes) / Executive Producer: Steph Green (Watchmen, The Americans)

Series Regulars: Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall, Drew Cheek

Produced By: Made Up Stories in partnership with global film and TV studio Fifth Season

Studio: Fifth Season (who is also distributing internationally) and Made Up Stories

Format: Limited Drama Series (6 episodes)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 11 Hrs 08 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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