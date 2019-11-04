THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Will Be Released in May 2020

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dev Patel-led "The Personal History of David Copperfield" will be released on May 8, 2020. Armando Iannucci directs.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, will be released in select theaters.

The film centers on the good-hearted David Copperfield, who is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. David sets out to be a writer in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status as the story of his life unfolds.

Patel is best known for roles in "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Lion," and for his work on Aaron Sorkin's "The Newsroom."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





