THE OUTPOST Season Two Arrives on DVD Sept. 15

Fans can return to the lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world.

Fans can return to the lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world when Distribution Solutions releases the complete second season of THE OUTPOST on DVD September 15, 2020. The DVD features all 13 episodes from The CW's cult classic, fantasy adventure and can be purchased for $25.99 at major retailers, in advance of the Season Three debut this October.

Winner of the Saturn Award "Best Fantasy Television Series" of 2019, THE OUTPOST follows Talon (Jessica Green), the lone survivor of a race called 'Blackbloods'. After her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, she travels to a fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.

Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment recently wrapped production in Serbia for the third season of THE OUTPOST which premieres on The CW on October 8, 2020.

Having defeated Dred and retaken the Outpost, Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn prepare for war. Talon delves deeper into demon summoning, while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) recruits allies. The Prime Order trinity known as "The Three" reveal mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, and a devastating weapon to the Outpost. As Talon uncovers the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust, and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks.

The season features fan favorite and star Jessica Green (Talon), Andrew Howard (Marchal Cedric Wythers) from Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Imogen Waterhouse (Gwynn). Other talent include: Jake Stormoen (Captain Garret Spears), Anand Desai-Barochia (Janzo) and Robyn Malcolm (The Mistress). Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, THE OUTPOST is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment's team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment's team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, who created the series. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produced.

View More TV Stories Related Articles