THE NEW MUTANTS Arrives on DVD Nov. 17
Add “The New Mutants” to your X-Men collection.
In this action-filled film, five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution - allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it's soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!
Add "The New Mutants" to your X-Men collection when the film arrives on Digital, 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on Nov. 17.
"The New Mutants" 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and Digital Bonus Features
- Origins & Influences - Legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind "The New Mutants."
- Meet the New Mutants - Cast members share their experiences while filming and reveal how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film.
- Deleted Scenes
- Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs
- "She's a Demon"
- "Everybody's Type" & Chores
- Dani's Nightmare - Alt
- "I Need to Cool Off"
- "We're on Lockdown"
- Take out the Source
- Director Josh Boone Chats with Marvel Comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz
Watch the trailer for "The New Mutants" here:
Related Articles View More TV Stories