THE NEW MUTANTS Arrives on DVD Nov. 17

In this action-filled film, five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution - allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it's soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!

Add "The New Mutants" to your X-Men collection when the film arrives on Digital, 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on Nov. 17.

"The New Mutants" 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and Digital Bonus Features

Origins & Influences - Legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind "The New Mutants."

Meet the New Mutants - Cast members share their experiences while filming and reveal how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film.

Deleted Scenes Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs "She's a Demon" "Everybody's Type" & Chores Dani's Nightmare - Alt "I Need to Cool Off" "We're on Lockdown" Take out the Source

Director Josh Boone Chats with Marvel Comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz

Watch the trailer for "The New Mutants" here:

