THE NEW MUTANTS Arrives on DVD Nov. 17

Add “The New Mutants” to your X-Men collection.

Oct. 7, 2020  
In this action-filled film, five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution - allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it's soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!

Add "The New Mutants" to your X-Men collection when the film arrives on Digital, 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on Nov. 17.

"The New Mutants" 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and Digital Bonus Features

  • Origins & Influences - Legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind "The New Mutants."
  • Meet the New Mutants - Cast members share their experiences while filming and reveal how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film.
  • Deleted Scenes
    • Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs
    • "She's a Demon"
    • "Everybody's Type" & Chores
    • Dani's Nightmare - Alt
    • "I Need to Cool Off"
    • "We're on Lockdown"
    • Take out the Source
  • Director Josh Boone Chats with Marvel Comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz

Watch the trailer for "The New Mutants" here:


