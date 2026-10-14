THE MOB Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu Series

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Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for 'The Mob,' a new reality competition series from the executive producers of 'The Traitors.'

'The Mob' premieres on October 26th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US, and Disney+ internationally.

Synopsis

Hosted by EmmyⓇ-nominated actress Parker Posey, 'The Mob' is a high-stakes reality competition series that sends a group of celebrities to a lavish Italian villa where they will shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes. Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive. But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays, and who ultimately gets whacked. In a game where power demands absolute loyalty, can the don stay in control, or will the family rise up and overthrow them?

Credits

'The Mob' is produced by Studio Lambert and Primal Media (part of the STV Studios family of production labels). Executive producers for Studio Lambert include Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Niall O'Driscoll and Stephen Lambert. Adam Wood and Mat Steiner, who conceived the format for 'The Mob,' are executive producers for Primal Media along with David Mortimer, chief executive officer of STV Studios. Host Parker Posey serves as executive producer, and Susan House serves as showrunner.

Cast

Willam Belli ('RuPaul's Drag Race'), Demi Engemann ('The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'), Maria Georgas ('Bachelor' Nation), Joe Gorga ('The Real Housewives of New Jersey'), Harry Jowsey ('Let's Marry Harry'), Chelsea Lazkani ('Selling Sunset'), Debi Mazar ('Younger'), Bella Palk ('Love Overboard'), Shane Parton ('Bachelor' Nation), Romeo (rapper), Bruno Tonioli ('Dancing With the Stars') and Aida Turturro ('The Sopranos').

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 10 Hrs 58 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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