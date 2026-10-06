Bianca Del Rio to Launch IT GETS BITTER Tour Feb–June 2027

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Bianca Del Rio has announced more than 50 North American dates for her global stand-up comedy tour, It Gets Bitter, kicking off January 5. The tour marks the RuPaul's Drag Race winner's seventh world tour and celebrates her 30-year career in show business. It has also been announced that Del Rio will return to reality TV for the first time in over a decade as a contestant on the upcoming season of The Traitors, premiering next year.

Hailed as 'the Joan Rivers of the drag world' by The New York Times, Del Rio's comedy career has included becoming the first drag queen to headline and sell out Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena, starring on the West End in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and making her New York onstage debut in Tartuffe Off-Broadway last year.

Del Rio announced the 2027 North American dates of her global stand-up comedy tour Bianca Del Rio: It Gets Bitter. The RuPaul's Drag Race winner and star of the upcoming season of The Traitors will travel to more than 50 cities across the U.S. and Canada from February through June, with additional dates in the UK and Europe also set to be announced.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time at BiancaDelRio.com (Code: CLOWN2027). General onsale begins Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m. local. VIP Packages, including a photo opportunity with Bianca, are also available for purchase.

It Gets Bitter is Del Rio's new hour of standup and marks her seventh world tour, following the global success of Bianca Del Rio: Dead Inside, which sold out major theaters across 26 countries. The show is billed as a celebration of thirty years of professional drag excellence, with Del Rio turning her attention toward pop culture, world events, and the everyday annoyances of modern life. The tour's promotional materials warn that the front row is not for the easily offended.

Bianca says, 'There's a lot going on in the world today, and I have a lot to say about it. I'm looking forward to finally getting back on the road and venting to anyone who will listen. The old saying is 'It gets better', but I'm proof that after 30 years in drag, IT GETS BITTER!'

Bianca Del Rio, otherwise known as Roy Haylock, first rose to international fame as the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6, and will be returning to television on the Emmy-winning reality series The Traitors, premiering in 2027. In 2019, she made history as the first drag queen to headline and sell out both Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall. That year, she also made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, playing the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle, following her star turn in the cult classic feature films Hurricane Bianca (2016) and Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate (2018), co-starring Rachel Dratch and Wanda Sykes. Her debut book, Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything, was published by Harper Collins in 2018. In 2025, Del Rio made her New York onstage debut in Tartuffe Off-Broadway.

Bianca Del Rio: It Gets Bitter will premiere in Latin America this November.

2027 North America Tour Dates

Tuesday, January 5 - Palm Springs, CA (Plaza Theatre)

Wednesday, January 6 - Palm Springs, CA (Plaza Theatre)

Wednesday, February 3 - Anaheim, CA (The Grove)

Thursday, February 4 - San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre)

Friday, February 5 - Phoenix, AZ (Orpheum Theatre)

Saturday, February 6 - Tucson, AZ (Rialto Theatre)

Monday, February 8 - Salt Lake City, UT (Eccles Theater)

Tuesday, February 9 - Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

Thursday, February 11 - Kansas City, MO (The Midland Theatre)

Friday, February 12 - Oklahoma City, OK (Tower Theatre)

Saturday, February 13 - Dallas, TX (Majestic Theater)

Sunday, February 14 - San Antonio, TX (Tobin Center for the Performing Arts)

Monday, February 15 - Houston, TX (Cullen Performance Hall)

Wednesday, February 17 - New Orleans, LA (Orpheum Theater)

Friday, February 19 - Nashville, TN (The Pinnacle)

Saturday, February 20 - Chicago, IL (The Chicago Theatre)

Sunday, February 21 - Des Moines, IA (Hoyt Sherman Place)

Monday, February 22 - St. Louis, MO (The Factory)

Thursday, February 25 - Milwaukee, WI (Pabst Theatre)

Friday, February 26 - Royal Oak, MI (Royal Oak Music Theatre)

Saturday, February 27 - Pittsburgh, PA (Byham Theater)

Sunday, February 28 - Richmond, VA (Carpenter Theatre)

Monday, March 1 - Virginia Beach, VA (Sandler Center for the Performing Arts)

Wednesday, March 3 - Columbus, OH (Southern Theatre)

Thursday, March 4 - Cleveland, OH (The Agora)

Friday, March 5 - Washington, DC (The Anthem)

Saturday, March 6 - Knoxville, TN (Tennessee Theatre)

Wednesday, March 10 - Birmingham, AL (Lyric Theatre)

Thursday, March 11 - Durham, NC (Durham Performing Arts Center)

Friday, March 12 - North Charleston, SC (North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center)

Saturday, March 13 - Charlotte, NC (Ovens Auditorium)

Sunday, March 14 - Atlanta, GA (Symphony Hall)

Monday, March 15 - Jacksonville, FL (Florida Theatre)

Wednesday, March 17 - West Palm Beach, FL (Kravis Center for the Performing Arts)

Thursday, March 18 - Orlando, FL (Steinmetz Hall)

Saturday, March 20 - Pensacola, FL (Saenger Theatre Pensacola)

Sunday, March 21 - Tampa, FL (Tampa Theatre)

Tuesday, March 23 - Los Angeles, CA (The United Theater on Broadway)

Monday, May 17 - Halifax, NS (Casino Nova Scotia)

Tuesday, May 18 - Halifax, NS (Casino Nova Scotia)

Wednesday, May 19 - Moncton, NB (Casino New Brunswick)

Friday, May 21 - Montreal, QC (L'Olympia)

Saturday, May 22 - Ottawa, ON (Hard Rock Casino Ottawa)

Sunday, May 23 - Toronto, ON (Massey Hall)

Thursday, May 27 - Burlington, VT (The Flynn)

Friday, May 28 - Portland, ME (State Theatre)

Saturday, May 29 - Boston, MA (Boch Center's Shubert Theatre)

Thursday, June 3 - New York City (The Town Hall)

Friday, June 4 - Glenside, PA (Keswick Theatre)

Saturday, June 5 - Red Bank, NJ (Count Basie Center for the Arts)

Saturday, June 12 - Minneapolis, MN (Pantages Theatre)

Tuesday, June 22 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

Wednesday, June 23 - Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

Saturday, June 26 - San Francisco, CA (Golden Gate Theatre)

Wednesday, June 30 - Vancouver, BC (Orpheum)

Saturday, July 3 - Kelowna, BC (Community Center)

Photo Credit: Shaun Vadella



Photo Credit: Shaun Vadella

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 20 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me