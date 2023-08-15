THE MASKED SINGER to Return For Season 10 With Elton John, Harry Potter & More

The series returns on Sunday, Sept. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PT live to all time zones) on FOX.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

The Masked Singer is celebrating its milestone tenth season with a special kickoff premiere episode immediately following the NFL Double Header on Sunday, Sept. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PT live to all time zones) on FOX.

The premiere will deliver a special celebrity performance and reveal – one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history! The episode will also feature the return of THE MASKED SINGER celebrity alumni from previous seasons.

The alumni (Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito) pair up for all-new duet performances – unmasked!

Then, the season ten competition will officially begin in the time period premiere airing Wednesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The legacy continues with an all-new format with three incredible groups and special Battle Royale semi-final episodes. With sixteen total celebrity singers, season ten boasts amazingly intricate new costumes including “Donut,” “Anteater,” “Hawk,” “Hibiscus,” and a life-size “S’More!”

The anniversary season will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “Trolls Night,” ahead of the much-anticipated November release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together, a special “Harry Potter Night” episode airing the week of Halloween, and an iconic episode celebrating the music of Elton John, featuring song selections from the legendary superstar. 

Other themes include: “NFL Night,” “One Hit Wonders,” “Disco,” “2000s Night,” “I Wanna Rock” and “Soundtrack of My Life.” The themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design…and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!

Hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, the Emmy Award-nominated singing competition show invites fan favorite celebrities from previous seasons to return to THE MASKED SINGER stage to help celebrate the milestone with special performances all season long. Former contestants will also lend their hit songs to the Battle Royale competition.

Like previous seasons, WILD Card contestants will return to shake up the competition with one WILD Card introduced to each group. Additionally, the “Ding Dong Keep It On Bell” is back in the Battle Royale semi-final episodes, and the judges can choose to save one contestant from elimination and move them directly to the finale.

In the 2022-23 broadcast season, THE MASKED SINGER averaged a 0.9 Live + 7 Day rating among Adults 18-49 and 6.9 million multiplatform viewers, marking FOX’s largest unscripted cross-platform audience. It has ranked as Fall’s #1 unscripted series for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022).

Catch-up on THE MASKED SINGER on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi and On Demand. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, and Cannon serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. 



