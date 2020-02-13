THE MASKED SINGER Unveils 45+ City U.S. National Tour

On the heels of last week's Season Three debut of FOX's #1 hit THE MASKED SINGER, Right Angle Entertainment today announced that an all new live show, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour, will HIT THE ROAD in 2020, bringing the #1 show on television to the next level on its first-ever North American tour.Presented by Live Nation, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour tour kicks off in Detroit, MI, on May 28 before zigzagging its way to more than 45 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can't-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages. Tickets for the tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

"As the formation of FOX Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of THE MASKED SINGERunder the FOX banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. "THE MASKED SINGER National Tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring THE MASKED SINGERand its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person."

THE MASKED SINGER's Season Three premiere posted a 9.1/40 Live + 3 Day rating and 26.7 million total viewers, MAKING IT television's highest-rated and most-watched reality telecast in eight years. It also ranks as television's #1 entertainment telecast in two years and FOX's highest-rated and most-watched entertainment telecast in six years. With 28.6 million multi-platform viewers, THE MASKED SINGER posted its highest-rated, most-watched and most-streamed telecast ever.

The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night.

Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Guy Phillips are producing the tour, and Mark "Swany" Swanhart will direct. With decades of experience in television, film and live entertainment, Phillips, Swanhart and Right Angle Entertainment have transformed television hits, including "Dancing with the Stars," "America's Got Talent" and "The Bachelor," into live stage productions that entertain audiences around the world.

For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.themaskedsingertour.com.

The 2020 tour schedule (subject to change) includes:

*Des Moines and Orlando go on-sale Monday, February 17

DATE CITY VENUE

Thursday, May 28, 2020 Detroit, MI FOX Theatre

Friday, May 29, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Saturday, May 30, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center for the Performing

Arts

Sunday, May 31, 2020 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

Thursday, June 4, 2020 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center

*On-Sale Monday, 2/17 at 10am CST.

Friday, June 5, 2020 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Saturday, June 6, 2020 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Sunday, June 7, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National

Centre

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse

Square

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre at The

France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

Thursday, June 11, 2020 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

Friday, June 12, 2020 Newark, NJ NJPAC

Saturday, June 13, 2020 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sunday, June 14, 2020 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Thursday, June 18, 2020 Richmond, VA Dominion Energy Center

Friday, June 19, 2020 Durham, NC DPAC

Saturday, June 20, 2020 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium at the Bojangles

Arts Center

Sunday, June 21, 2020 Atlanta, GA FOX Theatre

Monday, June 22, 2020 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Thursday, June 25, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Times-Union Center for the

Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday, June 26, 2020 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the

Performing Arts

*On-Sale Monday, 2/17 at 10am EST.

Saturday, June 27, 2020 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing

Arts

Sunday, June 28, 2020 St. Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theater

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Thursday, July 2, 2020 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, July 10, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday, July 11, 2020 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

Sunday, July 12, 2020 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Denver, CO Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Thursday, July 16, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Kingsbury Hall

Saturday, July 18, 2020 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Sunday, July 19, 2020 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Auditorium

Friday, July 24, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center

Saturday, July 25, 2020 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Theatre

Sunday, July 26, 2020 Fresno, CA William Saroyan Theatre

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Tucson, AZ Tucson Music Hall

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Thursday, July 30, 2020 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

Saturday, August 1, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre





