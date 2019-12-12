THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Renewed for Season Four

Variety reports that "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has been renewed for season four at Amazon Prime.

The third season premiered last week to excellent reviews. The show has been a critical darling; so far, it is the winner of 16 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes.

"'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series' most watched opening weekend ever," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "We're so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge's story continue in Season 4. Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'"

"We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises," said Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. "We'd like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of 'Maisel,' for a little while longer."

Read the original story on Variety.





