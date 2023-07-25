THE LITTLE MERMAID Now Available on VUDU

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is available today, July 25, on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand service. Fans can now watch the film on the platform in SD, HD and UHD for $19.99.

According to Fandango’s “Most Anticipated” survey of more than 6,000 ticket-buyers, The Little Mermaid placed in the top 5 for the most anticipated summer movie of 2023. To celebrate the release of the film, the cast, including Halle Bailey (Ariel), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Awkwafina (Scuttle) and Daveed Diggs (Sebastian) sat down for Fandango’s first ever “Big Ticket” interview.

In the exclusive episode, Halle shared what it means to play such an iconic Disney character, and she also REVEALED some special advice Beyoncé gave her. Plus, the cast discussed the film’s big memorable musical numbers, their go-to Disney karaoke songs, and much more.

Fans can watch the interview here on the Fandango YouTube channel and at Fandango. For an extra look at the film, click here to check out an extended preview of The Little Mermaid.

About Vudu

Vudu is the leading video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango, offering more than 200,000 titles to rent or buy, including the newest releases and thousands of titles for free.

Serving millions of entertainment fans, Vudu has created compelling video entertainment experiences, including the ability to create custom Lists from their movies & TV library, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more.

Consumers can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, Android and iOS device, game console, and Blu-ray player. Streaming or downloaded, Vudu delivers a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, including 4K Ultra High Definition, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound.