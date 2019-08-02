THE L WORD: GENERATION Q to Premiere December 8 on Showtime

Save the date! THE L WORD: GENERATION Q premieres Sunday, December 8 at 10/9c on SHOWTIME.

The sequel to the groundbreaking drama series THE L WORD®, which originally ran on Showtime from 2004-2009, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Kate Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

Dani is a powerful and calculating PR executive whose ambition is only tested by her conscience. Micah is an earnest, soft-spoken adjunct professor who is forced to confront his fear of vulnerability. Sarah "Finley" is a charming but unfocused assistant who struggles to reconcile her sexual orientation with her religious upbringing. Sophie is a TV producer who guards her heart and is quick to put other people's needs before her own.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

Photo Credit: Showtime





Related Articles View More TV Stories