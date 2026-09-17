THE KARDASHIANS Season 8 Trailer Teases New Relationships And Family Reinvention

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Hulu unveiled the official trailer for Season 8 of THE KARDASHIANS, giving viewers a first look at what the streamer describes as a new chapter for the family. The preview centers on Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie as they balance their business ventures with personal upheaval, including new relationships and efforts to move past old conflicts.

According to the trailer's framing, this season leans into themes of love and independence, with the family members navigating unexpected romantic developments alongside the demands of their various enterprises. The trailer promises a mix of professional milestones and private moments, positioning the season as a turning point for the family both individually and collectively.

The footage suggests a season structured around contrasts, empire-building set against healing and self-discovery, with each family member facing her own version of reinvention. The trailer does not detail specific storylines beyond these broad themes, leaving the particulars of each family member's arc for the episodes themselves.

Season 8 of THE KARDASHIANS premieres October 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, continuing the show's run of chronicling the family's personal and professional lives for streaming audiences.

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