THE KARDASHIANS Season Eight Trailer Debuts on Hulu

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Hulu has released the trailer for season eight of 'The Kardashians,' which premieres October 8, 2026 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally. New episodes air Thursdays, and the first seven seasons are available to stream now.

Synopsis: For the Kardashian-Jenners, a new chapter starts now. This season is all about love, reinvention, and what comes next. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie balance empire-building with something far more personal, from unexpected sparks and new relationships, to healing old wounds and embracing independence. As the family steps into this new era, they'll discover that love, whether it's self-love, family, or something new, might be the most powerful journey of all.

Cast

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Credits

Fulwell Entertainment partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Danielle King, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones, and Erin Foye. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 12 Hrs 21 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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