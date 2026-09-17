 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE KARDASHIANS Season Eight Trailer Debuts on Hulu

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate love and reinvention in the new season.

By:
THE KARDASHIANS Season Eight Trailer Debuts on Hulu

Hulu has released the trailer for season eight of 'The Kardashians,' which premieres October 8, 2026 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally. New episodes air Thursdays, and the first seven seasons are available to stream now.

Synopsis: For the Kardashian-Jenners, a new chapter starts now. This season is all about love, reinvention, and what comes next. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie balance empire-building with something far more personal, from unexpected sparks and new relationships, to healing old wounds and embracing independence. As the family steps into this new era, they'll discover that love, whether it's self-love, family, or something new, might be the most powerful journey of all.

Cast

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Credits

Fulwell Entertainment partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Danielle King, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones, and Erin Foye. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

Recent Articles
TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL to Premiere on Paramount+ with Kim Kardashian
TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL to Premiere on Paramount+ with Kim Kardashian
8/18/2026
TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL to Premiere on Paramount+
TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL to Premiere on Paramount+
9/9/2026
Niecy Nash Gifts Stinson Haus Puffer to ALL'S FAIR Cast
Niecy Nash Gifts Stinson Haus Puffer to ALL'S FAIR Cast
8/17/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts