THE KARDASHIANS Season Eight Trailer Debuts on Hulu
Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate love and reinvention in the new season.
Hulu has released the trailer for season eight of 'The Kardashians,' which premieres October 8, 2026 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally. New episodes air Thursdays, and the first seven seasons are available to stream now.
Synopsis: For the Kardashian-Jenners, a new chapter starts now. This season is all about love, reinvention, and what comes next. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie balance empire-building with something far more personal, from unexpected sparks and new relationships, to healing old wounds and embracing independence. As the family steps into this new era, they'll discover that love, whether it's self-love, family, or something new, might be the most powerful journey of all.
Cast
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner
Credits
Fulwell Entertainment partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Danielle King, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones, and Erin Foye. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.
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