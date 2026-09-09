TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL to Premiere on Paramount+

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Paramount+ has released the official trailer for TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL, the new unscripted series executive produced by Kim Kardashian and produced by ITV America and Skydance Sports, ahead of its premiere. The series debuts Thursday, September 24, with eight episodes, exclusively on Paramount+.

BASEBALL gives viewers a front row seat to all the friendships, rivalries and drama that come with being a baseball mom. The series follows a group of parents whose sons attend Legendary Prep Academy: a premier baseball training school in Scottsdale, Arizona, dedicated to molding the next generation of star athletes. While the kids compete on the field, drama unfolds in the stands among the parents who are their children's biggest champions and each other's fiercest critics. Willing to do whatever it takes for their children to excel at America's favorite pastime, the intensity of the game is only paralleled by the fervor of its athlete's parents, who will stop at nothing to ensure their kids make it to the big leagues.

The series is produced by ITV America (Love Island USA), Kim Kardashian Productions and Skydance Sports. Executive producers for ITV America are Mioshi Hill, Jordana Hochman, Jeremiah Smith and Tom Ciaccio. Kim Kardashian (All's Fair, The Kardashians) serves as executive producer, alongside Natalie Ento. Executive producers for Skydance Sports are Jesse Sisgold and Jon Weinbach.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.

About ITV America

ITV America, part of ITV Studios, is one of the largest producers of unscripted content in the U.S. The company is behind Peacock's #1 streaming original Love Island USA, as well as Love Island Games and Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Netflix's Emmy-winning Queer Eye, FOX's Hell's Kitchen, NBC's The Voice, History's Alone and Pawn Stars, Netflix's Worst Ex Ever, OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville and the upcoming Team Moms with Executive Producer Kim Kardashian, among many other series and projects.

About Skydance Sports

Skydance Sports is the industry-leading sports content studio behind critically acclaimed films and series including the Golden Globe-nominated Air (Amazon), America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (Netflix), Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO), and Emmy-nominated Rafa (Netflix). Upcoming projects include docuseries The Dynasty: UConn Huskies (Apple TV), Hulu drama series The Land from DAN FOGELMAN, and Mr. Irrelevant, a theatrical film with Paramount Pictures.

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