 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Welcomes Law Roach

Law Roach discusses his tough-love approach on PROJECT RUNWAY and joins Jennifer for a musical duet.

By:
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Welcomes Law Roach

Premiere week continues on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Thursday, September 17, as image architect Law Roach makes his first appearance on the show. Law and Jennifer look back at their recent collaboration for the FIFA World Cup and chat about the fashion emergency.

Plus, Law gets candid about Zendaya and Tom Holland's marriage, revealing whether he's willing to tell the truth about the couple, and shares how he feels about fans recreating his iconic looks for Halloween. He also opens up about his tough-love approach on 'Project Runway,' pays tribute to legendary designer Bob Mackie, and joins Jennifer for a fun musical moment.

Fans can also see what it's like to work at 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' for a day. Fans are invited to head to JHud's social media and tell — and show — why they want to spend the day behind the scenes with the show's staff and crew.

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.


Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Recent Articles
Christian Siriano Recalls Dressing Zendaya Before She Was a Household Name
Christian Siriano Recalls Dressing Zendaya Before She Was a Household Name
9/16/2026
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome Jenna Dewan, Christian Siriano
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome Jenna Dewan, Christian Siriano
9/16/2026
Jennifer Hudson Looks Back on Her Own Unforgettable Summer on JHUD SHOW
Jennifer Hudson Looks Back on Her Own Unforgettable Summer on JHUD SHOW
9/14/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts