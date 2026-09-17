THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Welcomes Law Roach
Law Roach discusses his tough-love approach on PROJECT RUNWAY and joins Jennifer for a musical duet.
Premiere week continues on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Thursday, September 17, as image architect Law Roach makes his first appearance on the show. Law and Jennifer look back at their recent collaboration for the FIFA World Cup and chat about the fashion emergency.
Plus, Law gets candid about Zendaya and Tom Holland's marriage, revealing whether he's willing to tell the truth about the couple, and shares how he feels about fans recreating his iconic looks for Halloween. He also opens up about his tough-love approach on 'Project Runway,' pays tribute to legendary designer Bob Mackie, and joins Jennifer for a fun musical moment.
Fans can also see what it's like to work at 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' for a day. Fans are invited to head to JHud's social media and tell — and show — why they want to spend the day behind the scenes with the show's staff and crew.
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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