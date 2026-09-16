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THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome Jenna Dewan, Christian Siriano

Hudson shares details from her FIFA World Cup performance and meeting with Tom Cruise during premiere week.

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THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome Jenna Dewan, Christian Siriano

Premiere week continues on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Wednesday, September 16, with Jennifer sharing the details from her amazing FIFA World Cup performance meeting Tom Cruise and announcing he will be a guest on the show, Wednesday, September 30th!

Then, Jenna Dewan joins Jennifer to discuss showcasing her dance skills on 'Dancing With the Stars,' how her family inspired her to compete, and playfully admits she's a total mess! Jenna shares how she rediscovered her passion for dance and how her daughter has also found her own love for it. She also reflects on her fan-favorite film 'Step Up' and even shows JHud some of her signature dance moves!

Next, designer Christian Siriano spills on Fashion Week, his 'Project Runway' journey, and working with fellow judges Heidi Klum and Law Roach. He also opens up about being one of the first designers to collaborate with Law and Zendaya, before she became the fashion icon she is today!

This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' continues with 'Project Runway' judge and image architect Law Roach stops by!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.


Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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