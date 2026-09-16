Christian Siriano Recalls Dressing Zendaya Before She Was a Household Name
The designer looked back on an early career bet that paid off in a big way.
Christian Siriano sat down on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about dressing Zendaya long before she became one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood fashion. The designer used the appearance to revisit a moment early in the actress's career when few others in the industry were willing to take the same chance on her.
Siriano framed the decision as one rooted in recognizing talent and potential ahead of the mainstream fashion world, positioning himself as someone who saw Zendaya's star quality before red carpets and major campaigns caught on. The conversation gave host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience insight into how early industry relationships can shape a young performer's public image.
The discussion centered on that specific choice to dress Zendaya at a stage when her profile was still rising, rather than on any single event or gown. Siriano's recollection highlighted the risk-taking side of fashion design, where betting on an up-and-coming figure can later translate into a lasting professional connection.
The segment offered a behind-the-scenes look at how designer-client relationships often begin well before public recognition catches up, with Siriano crediting his own instincts for identifying Zendaya's potential ahead of the wider industry.
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