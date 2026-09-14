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Jennifer Hudson Looks Back on Her Own Unforgettable Summer on JHUD SHOW

The host turns the spotlight on herself for a change of pace segment.

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Jennifer Hudson took a turn in the spotlight on her own program, dedicating a segment to reflecting on what the show is calling her unforgettable summer. Rather than interviewing a guest, Hudson used the episode to walk through highlights from her recent months, giving the studio audience a personal recap rather than the usual celebrity sit-down.

The segment marks a shift from the format of many recent episodes of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, which have centered on high-profile guests sharing personal stories, from Zendaya discussing her relationship and career to Mariah Carey revisiting moments from her own history. This time, Hudson herself became the subject, offering fans a glimpse into her personal year rather than facilitating another guest's story.

Details of the summer recap centered on Hudson's own experiences, giving longtime viewers of the daytime program a different kind of episode built around the host's perspective rather than a visiting star's. The change of pace let Hudson speak directly to her audience about the months behind her.

The segment follows a string of guest-driven episodes on the program, including Zendaya's wide-ranging conversation with Hudson about her relationship, career and what comes next.

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