THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Sets Premiere Date & Executive Producers

Premiering on September 12, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" has been fully cleared in over 95% of the U.S. by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The series will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.

Hosted by recent EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, the new talk series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent ("The Ellen DeGeneres Show") as executive producers and showrunners. Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III will also executive produce, while Shani Black ("Red Table Talk," "Dr. Phil") will serve as co-executive producer.

Additionally, Connelly and Lassner have each inked an overall deal with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and will develop, create, and produce other unscripted series for the studio.

"I've worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I'm thrilled that we're able to keep them in THE FAMILY because they are truly the best in the business," said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. "With Jennifer's incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I'm excited for what's to come."

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

A two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer, Jennifer Hudson is the youngest female EGOT winner in history. From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she's gone on to worldwide acclaim.

Hudson most recently cemented her historic status by earning a Tony Award as co-producer on this year's Best Musical, "A Strange Loop." This followed her electrifying turn as Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic "Respect," a role for which she was handpicked by Franklin and garnered her a Screen Actors Guild nomination. She was named "Entertainer of the Year" at the 2022 NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and recently earned Grammy and Golden Globe nominations for the film's original song, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," which she co-wrote alongside Jamie Hartman and the legendary Carole King.

Hudson has been named one of Time magazine's "Most Influential People in the World," starred in countless film and television projects, released chart-topping albums, made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of "The Color Purple," and has been a celebrated coach on both the U.S. and UK versions of the Emmy Award-winning juggernaut "The Voice."

She also penned a New York Times best-selling memoir that inspired millions, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sang at the Super Bowl, and has been invited to perform for countless world leaders, including multiple presidents, royalty, and the Pope. Hudson even has her own day named after her in the city of Chicago. In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award for her role as Effie in the smash hit Dreamgirls, an adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA, and an NAACP Image Award. In 2009 along with her sister Julia, Hudson founded The Julian D. KING Gift Foundation as a catalyst for change in children's health, education, and welfare. The Foundation exists to provide stability, support, and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds.