THE INSPECTION Starring Jeremy Pope to Close New York Film Festival

Film at Lincoln Center announces Elegance Bratton's The Inspection as the Closing Night selection of the 60th New York Film Festival, making its U.S. premiere on October 14 at Alice Tully Hall.

Known for his affecting and dynamic documentary Pier Kids, about homeless queer and transgender youth in New York, and the Viceland series My House, on underground competitive ballroom dancing, filmmaker and photographer Elegance Bratton has made his ambitious narrative debut with The Inspection, a knockout drama based on his own experiences as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training following a decade of living on the streets.

In a breathtaking first cinematic starring role, Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor Jeremy Pope is run through an emotional and physical gauntlet as a young man dealing with the intimidation of a sadistic sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine), his desire for a sympathetic superior (Raúl Castillo), and his complicated feelings toward the mother who rejected him (a revelatory Gabrielle Union).

Bratton's film is a nuanced portrait of American masculinity and evocation of the military during the DON'T Ask, DON'T Tell era, as well as a forceful, electric work of autobiography. An A24 release.

"I'm incredibly humbled that my debut feature film will close the New York Film Festival this year," said Bratton. "So many of my favorite filmmakers have made an impact as a part of this illustrious program. I'm overwhelmed to be a part of it. And as a New Yorker, this is a dream come true."

"Festival galas are often occasions to celebrate filmmakers we know and love, but for this year's closing night, we wanted to introduce audiences to someone we think will be shaping the art form for years to come," said Dennis Lim, artistic director, New York Film Festival. "With The Inspection, Elegance Bratton has made an autobiographical movie of rare power and confidence, a debut film for the ages."

Jeremy Pope is an American actor and singer. He became the sixth person in Tony Award history to be nominated in two categories for separate performances during the same year, when he received nominations for Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud in 2019. He earned a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album nomination for Ain't Too Proud.

Other theatre credits include Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater) and The View Upstairs (Lynn Redgrave Theater). On screen, Pope starred in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Hollywood and The Ranger, which premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival. His singles "New Love" and "Feel So Good" are available on iTunes.

The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Dennis Lim, also includes Eugene Hernandez, Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen.

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, the New York Film Festival will offer festival screenings in all five boroughs of New York City in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem), and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens). Each venue will present a selection of films throughout the festival; a complete list of films and showtimes will be announced later this month.

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema and takes place September 30-October 16, 2022. An annual bellwether of the state of cinema that has shaped film culture since 1963, the festival continues an enduring tradition of introducing audiences to bold and remarkable works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent.

