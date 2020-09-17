THE IMPACT SERIES Launches in Canada This September

This new multimedia content series and speaker platform will present eight compelling documentary films.

Screen to Stream Media Inc., a new Canadian media company founded by media executive and entrepreneur Jim Sherry, today announced the launch of THE IMPACT SERIES, a new film and speaker series centred on environmental and social change. This new multimedia content series and speaker platform will present eight compelling documentary films in its first season between September to January 2021. The series will launch with filmmaker Jim Rakete's powerful new documentary NOW, premiering in cinemas across Canada on September 26.



"With THE IMPACT SERIES we have created a platform that will foster discussion and amplify voices of optimism and hope," said Jim Sherry, CEO of Screen to Stream Media Inc. and developer of the series. "We appreciate the support of Jim Rakete and all our generous partners for allowing us to present the World Premiere of NOW as our inaugural film, as it perfectly expresses what people can achieve when they courageously step forward to meet the moment."



Rakete's accomplished work evokes hope and inspiration as we look through the eyes of young activists from around the globe who are challenging the status quo and pushing for social and political change. NOW, which was filmed during 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg's phenomenal rise to fame, will be presented with a pre-recorded introduction and post-screening commentary by Rakete.



"Everyone involved in the NOW project feels very honoured that our film will open THE IMPACT SERIES." said Jim Rakete, Director of NOW. "This new initiative is a beacon of hope for the countless activists who are trying to make the world a better place."



Season 1 of THE IMPACT SERIES will also feature the new films Watson and Sing Me a Song from Participant (American Factory, An Inconvenient Truth, RBG). Additional films from Participant featured in the series include, The Great Invisible and Chicago 10. Participant is the leading global media company dedicated to entertainment that inspires audiences to engage in positive social change.



"It's a pleasure to partner with Jim Sherry on the launch of this relevant new initiative which will bring meaningful content to Canadian audiences in a time of unparalleled drive for change." said David Linde, CEO, Participant Media.



Watson, directed by Lesley Chilcott, will receive its Canadian theatrical debut on October 24. The film chronicles the life of controversial Canadian environmentalist Paul Watson, an original founder of Greenpeace and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, who is renowned for his commitment to marine conservation and anti-poaching activism.



Sing Me a Song, directed by Thomas Balmés, will debut in THE IMPACT SERIES on December 5. This captivating film follows the story of a teenage Bhutan monk who is introduced to the internet and depicts how the technology influences his everyday life and traditions.



Additional partners supporting THE IMPACT SERIES in Canada include, Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Hollywood Suite.

