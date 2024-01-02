THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Sets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray And DVD Release Dates

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes arrives on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray™ + Digital, Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital, and DVD February 13.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 3 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Sets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray And DVD Release Dates

The Capitol invites you to the 10th Annual Hunger Games when The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes arrives on Electronic Sell-Through January 30 and 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray™ + Digital, Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital, and DVD February 13 from Lionsgate®.

Based on the Suzanne Collins best-selling novel of the same name, with a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt, and directed by Francis Lawrence, the star-studded cast features Tom Blyth (Benediction), Golden Globe® winner Rachel Zegler (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, West Side Story, 2022), Emmy® Award winner Peter Dinklage (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, “Game of Thrones,” 2019), Hunter Schafer (“Euphoria”), Josh Andrés Rivera (West Side Story), Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City), and EGOT winner Viola Davis (Emmy® for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “How to Get Away with Murder,” 2015; GRAMMY® for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, Finding Me, 2023; Oscar® for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Fences, 2017; Tony® for Best Actress (Leading Role - Play), Fences, 2010).

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is currently still in theaters, where it has earned over $325 million worldwide.

In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, three-time GRAMMY Award® winner and six-time nominee singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo joins the prestigious franchise, co-writing and performing the preeminent original song “Can’t Catch Me Now.”

64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus as he unites with Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games, and battles his instincts for both good and evil.

On January 30, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be available to buy on Electronic Sell-Through for $19.99. On February 13, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail prices of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively. 

Also releasing on the same day, Walmart will have an exclusive 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook®, debuting with brand-new art prominently featuring the star-studded cast. The stand-alone SteelBook will be available for the suggested retail price of $29.96.

Fans of the franchise can collect the previously released The Hunger Games films in the 4K Ultra HD SteelBook 4-Film Collection which includes the original four films, featuring art of Katniss Everdeen and Coriolanus Snow, also available at Walmart.

4K UHD / BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES 

Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson (Not Included on Digital)
“Predator or Prey: Making The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” 8-Part Documentary (Not Included on Digital)
Songbirds & Snakes (The Acting Ensemble)
Pure as the Driven Snow (The Music of Lucy Gray Baird)
A Palette of Tactics (On Location in Poland and Berlin)
Humanity Undressed (Costume, Makeup & Hair)
To the Victor Go the Spoils (Stunts & Weapons)
Inner Sanctum (The Post-Production Process)
Snow Lands on Top (Reflections)
“The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler
A Letter to the Fans
Theatrical Trailers (4K Only)

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES 

Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
Welcome Back to Panem
The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Costumes of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Casting of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
“The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler
A Letter to the Fans 

APPLE TV SPECIAL FEATURES

Finding a Different Sound: The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Welcome Back to Panem
The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Costumes of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Casting of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
“The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler
A Letter to the Fans 

AMAZON BLU-RAY™ EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL FEATURES

Imagining a Retro Future: The Look of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Arc of a Tyrant: Creating Coriolanus Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards. The MUAHS Awards represent a spectrum of outstanding achievements in 23 categories of make-up and hair styling artistry in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater.

2
Apple TV+ Renews SLOW HORSES For Season Five Photo
Apple TV+ Renews SLOW HORSES For Season Five

Apple TV+ announced a fifth season for the broadly acclaimed, darkly comedic spy drama “Slow Horses,” following its season three finale. The five-time BAFTA Award-nominated series stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, who was recently honored with a Golden Globe nomination for his outstanding performance as the irascible Jackson Lamb.

3
Video: Watch A New Clip From The Premiere Of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SP Photo
Video: Watch A New Clip From The Premiere Of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS

The docuseries retraces her adoption saga and the Barnett's allegations from Natalia's perspective, offering insight into what really went on behind closed doors in the Barnett's home and how much truth there actually is to their claim Natalia was not a 6-year-old Ukranian orphan with a rare genetic disorder. Watch the video trailer!

4
Video: Hulu Drops VANDERPUMP VILLA Teaser Trailer Photo
Video: Hulu Drops VANDERPUMP VILLA Teaser Trailer

Decadence and debauchery collide in “Vanderpump Villa,” a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle. What the new video teaser and find out everything you need to know now!

More Hot Stories For You

RAZING LIBERTY SQUARE to Premiere On Independent LensRAZING LIBERTY SQUARE to Premiere On Independent Lens
BEHIND THE HAYSTACKS, CHESS STORY & More Arrive On Film Movement Plus This JanuaryBEHIND THE HAYSTACKS, CHESS STORY & More Arrive On Film Movement Plus This January
DRAG RACE ITALIA Crowns Season 3 Winner; DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Sets Return For Season 2DRAG RACE ITALIA Crowns Season 3 Winner; DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Sets Return For Season 2
Video: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Versus Boston Ahead of Peacock Series PremiereVideo: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Versus Boston Ahead of Peacock Series Premiere

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
SLAM
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA