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Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Trailer, Posters Released

The prequel stars Joseph Zada as sixteen-year-old Haymitch and features an ensemble including Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, and Elle Fanning.

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Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Trailer, Posters Released

A trailer and new posters have been released for THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, the latest film adaptation from Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel series.

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Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Trailer, Posters Released — photo 4 of 4

From director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Film Details

Rating: This film is not yet rated

U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie

Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins

Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins

Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Wang

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