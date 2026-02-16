THE HOUSE OF THE SPIRITS Television Adaptation Sets Prime Video Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prime Video's The House of the Spirits, the first Spanish-language television adaptation of Isabel Allende’s beloved novel, will premiere globally on the streamer on April 29. The news was announced at the 76th Berlinale Film Festival.

The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode family saga spanning half a century, centered on three generations of women—Clara, Blanca, and Alba—in a conservative South American country shaped by class struggle, political upheaval, and magic.

The television series features Alfonso Herrera (Rebel Moon) as Esteban Trueba, with Nicole Wallace (Our Fault) and Dolores Fonzi (Belén) portraying Clara del Valle at different stages of her life.

The cast also includes Fernanda Castillo (The Lord of the Skies) as Férula, Aline Kuppenheim (A Fantastic Woman) as Nivea del Valle, Eduard Fernández (The Skin I Live In) as Severo del Valle, Sara Becker (The Movie Teller) and Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho) as Blanca, Rochi Hernández as Alba (30 Nights with my Ex), Juan Pablo Raba (News of a Kidnapping) as Tío Marcos, Pablo Macaya (In Her Place) and Nicolás Contreras (Baby Bandito) as Pedro Tercero, among others.

Isabel Allende, Eva Longoria and Courtney Saladino are executive producers alongside showrunners Francisca Alegría (The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future), Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho), and Andrés Wood (News of a Kidnapping).

The series is produced by FilmNation Entertainment, the multi–Academy Award-winning company behind Anora and Conclave, with the support of Fabula, the Chilean Academy Award-winning producer (The Eternal Memory, A Fantastic Woman).

The novel, which has sold over 70 million copies, has previously been adapted for the stage and screen, including in a 1993 film starring Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons, and Glenn Close.

Photo Credit: Prime Video