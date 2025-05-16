THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Sets Season 4 Summer Premiere at PBS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE, PBS’s popular cooking competition series, will return for its fourth season on Friday, July 11, with eight new home cooks from across the United States ready to showcase their signature dishes that reflect their unique backgrounds and culinary stories.

Award-winning chefs and restaurateurs Tiffany Derry and Timothy Hollingsworth, along with Splendid Table host Francis Lam, return as judges to guide and encourage them along the way, while Alejandra Ramos returns as host. Season 4 of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE premieres Fridays, July 11 through August 15, 2025, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on PBS.

An upbeat cooking competition that spotlights the incredible variety of tastes and traditions found across the country, Season 4 of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE introduces eight new talented cooks preparing their most beloved recipes. Each week, the judges determine who has the winning dish, and, in the final episode, the top three compete for a chance to win this year’s competition. Joining the fun in the opening episode as a special guest judge is beloved TV personality, bestselling cookbook author, and creator of the upcoming PBS KIDS series WEATHER HUNTERS, Al Roker. An additional guest judge will be announced at a later date.

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE will stream simultaneously with broadcast and will be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO.

Season 4 of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE was filmed at Green Door Gourmet, a 350-acre farm, on-farm market, and agritourism destination in Nashville, Tennessee. THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is co-produced for PBS by VPM and Objective Media Group. Steve Humble is the Executive in Charge for VPM. Zara Frankel is the Executive in Charge for PBS. At Objective Media Group, an All3Media company, Alyssa Hastrich is Showrunner, Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce are Executive Producers and Erin Flinn is Senior Vice President, Current Programming.

